Firefighters battled 2-alarm fire in Norwich

NORWICH -- Firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire in Norwich Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at Boyd's Used Auto Parts around 3:45 p.m. The auto shop is located at 133 Corning Road. There has been localized evacuation and residents living in the neighborhood and around the facility were sent Bishop Elementary School.

Officials believe they have the fire close to containment.

According to Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom, a localized evacuation took place following multiple small chemical explosions in the area during the fire that released noxious fumes into the air. A local elementary school, Bishop Early Learning Center, was opened as a temporary shelter for residents living in neighborhoods around the tow yard.

A hazmat regional response team from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were dispatched to the area to assess the contamination threat.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been injured.

