Firefighters battling 2-alarm fire in Norwich

NORWICH — Firefighters are currently battling a 2-alarm fire in Norwich.
The fire broke out at Boyd’s Used Auto Parts around 3:45 p.m. The auto shop is located at 133 Corning Road. There has been localized evacuation and residents living in the neighborhood and around the facility were sent Bishop Elementary School.
According to Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom, officials believe they have the fire close to containment, but not close to a knockdown at this time.
At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been injured.
FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.
41.524265 -72.075910