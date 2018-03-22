WATCH LIVE: Houston police draw guns, follow driver in bizarre chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — For more than an hour, a driver in an SUV has lead police on a strange chase. After 45 minutes into the pursuit, police bumped the vehicle, prompting the driver to pull over on the South Loop. Police pulled their weapons, but the driver very slowly moved along the freeway, with officers trailing behind.
It all started in Baytown as a 911 call for a disturbance. Baytown police say a man reportedly pistol-whipped a woman. When officers arrived, the man got into the vehicle and took off, with police in pursuit.
29.760427 -95.369803