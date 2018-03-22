Lingering snow showers Thursday morning, turning partly cloudy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snowfall totals are going to be much lower than we anticipated which is good news for your back if you need to shovel tomorrow. We're forecasting a coating to 2" for areas north and west of I-84 with 2"-6" south.

Snow will continue at varying rates tonight before ending 4-7 AM. There could be a few lingering snow showers through 8 or 9 AM but we wouldn't expect anything heavy at that time. Still, you may want to allow yourself some extra time to get to work/school just in case roads are still slick. That will be more of a concern in southern Connecticut than northern Connecticut where more snow will accumulate.

What happened? Why did we get less snow than we initially anticipated? Well a few things. First, the storm stalled and started weakening keeping some of the heaviest snow just to our south. Long Island saw snow bands that added up to 5" per hour in spots! Also, dry air was more stubborn than we originally thought which ended up "eating" some of our snow during the day and limiting snowfall rates in the evening too. Finally, temperatures will warmer than expected that allowed a lot of the snow to melt on contact with the ground.

Thursday will have some lingering snow showers with temps in the 40s that will make it feel a little more like spring!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Chance for a lingering snow shower early in the morning. Then turning partly cloudy, windy. High: low-mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High: Low-mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance early snow showers. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 40's.

