Middletown man charged with sexually assaulting child

MIDDLETOWN — A Middletown man was arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a child.

Gary L Steele Sr., 51 was charged with risk of injury to child, two counts of injury or risk of injury to, or impairing morals of, children / sale of children, and first -degree sex assault intercourse with force/threat/unable to consent .

He was arrested and arraigned on Tuesday, March 20, and his bond was set at $750,000.