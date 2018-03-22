× President Trump’s lead lawyer, John Dowd, resigns

WASHINGTON DC — President Donald Trump’s lead lawyer, John Dowd, has resigned from the President’s personal legal team handling the response to the Russia investigation, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Dowd’s resignation comes as Trump has stepped up his attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller and days after Dowd said in a statement the investigation should end, initially claiming he was speaking for the President before saying he was only speaking for himself.