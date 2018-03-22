× San Francisco becomes largest US city to ban fur

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco supervisors have unanimously approved a ban on fur sales, making San Francisco the largest city in the country to have the prohibition.

The legislation voted on Tuesday goes into effect January 1, but retailers have until January 2020 to sell off existing inventory.

Animal advocates say a prohibition would reflect the city’s kind and progressive values, but retailers say it’s yet another decision burdening small businesses.

San Francisco joins the California cities of Berkeley and West Hollywood in prohibiting the sale of fur coats and accessories containing real fur.