× Sandy Hook Promise launches new reporting app and PSA campaign

HARTFORD — Sandy Hook Promise launched the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System into schools across the country Thursday, including accelerated rollout in what they said are four of the most at-risk states for gun violence.

The group said they were doing this “In response to the senseless murders of 17 high school students and staff in Parkland, Fla., and the 19 other school shootings since the beginning of 2018.”

The launch is being amplified by a national PSA produced by BBDO New York that began airing on all major broadcast and cable networks and digital platforms.

Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.