× United Airlines passenger claims he fractured spine after airline took away his wheelchair

A 66-year-old Florida man has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines, claiming the company is responsible for injuries he sustained en route to his father’s funeral in Feb. 2017, according to FOX News.

Greg Woienski, who was 65 at the time of the incident, says he suffered a “fractured spine” as well as “several other major injuries” after United Airlines allegedly made him board his flight from Orlando to Newark without the use of a wheelchair, according to court documents obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.

Woienski had reportedly been wheeled down the jetway immediately before the accident, but staff removed the wheelchair just prior to actually boarding the aircraft.

“Almost immediately after plaintiff entered the airplane, he fell in a violent fashion, suffering a fractured spine, along with several other major injuries,” the suit claims.

Woienski, who had previously stated on a GoFundMe page that he was already on permanent disability, has not fully recovered from his injuries sustained on the United aircraft, the Sentinel reports.

United, meanwhile, has stated that the airline has “not yet been served with this suit and due to the pending litigation involved in this matter, we’re unable to provide further comment.”

Read more here.