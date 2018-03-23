× Foodie Friday: Arooga’s Grill House & Sports Bar

UNCASVILLE — If you are headed to the Mohegan Sun casino and want a sure win, stop off to eat at Arooga’s Grill House & Sports Bar, you won’t be disappointed.

The menu is filled with classic bar eats, but the wings fly off the shelf. With dozens of flavors, they are cooked to perfection and tossed in any sauce you want so the possibilities are endless. From mild, medium and hot to the ghost pepper wings (a signed waiver is needed), these are arguably the most popular food.

Sliders, salads, sandwiches and a cheesy buffalo pretzel highlight the appetizer section of the menu that exceed expectations…PERIOD.

Said Haley J. in an online review, “Had the fried pickles and mac and cheeseburger. Food was great.”

The atmosphere is just as good as the food.

“This place is electric., there are TV’S everywhere making this a place to get together and watch a game and eat, said Marlee Krodel, a server supervisor at Arooga’s.

Superior service also reigns supreme at this gem which is a stones throw from the casino.

So, if you are in the area, swing in and enjoy one of the 40 brews on tap and tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.