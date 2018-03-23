× Former Vice President Joe Biden Set to Speak in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak at Southern Connecticut State University on Friday, March 23, three days after making headlines for saying he would “beat the hell” out of President Donald Trump.

Biden is expected to address domestic and foreign policy, immigration, his ongoing commitment to cancer research, and the loss of his son, Beau. Biden known for his impassioned off-the-cuff remarks, is likely to make some surprise remarks concerning his potential 2020 presidential run and his ongoing feud with Trump.

The Lecture Series will be moderated by Lucy Nalpathanchil, host of WNPR’s “Where We Live” talk show followed by an audience question-and-answer session.

The 47th vice president’s lecture comes as he and President Trump have been trading fighting words over who would win in a hypothetical schoolyard brawl.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke at an anti-sexual assault rally in Florida where he pummeled Trump for the infamous Access Hollywood tape that surfaced before the 2016 election.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,’” Biden told the Associated Press. “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

President Trump took to Twitter, calling Biden “Crazy Joe” and making threats of his own.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy,” Trump tweeted. “Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

The annual lecture, called “A Conversation With Vice President Joe Biden,” is part of the 20th Annual Mary and Louis Fusco Distinguished Lecture Series.

The New Haven event sold out in less than two days. Previous speakers at the lecture series include NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, former Tonight Show host Jay Leno and actor Michael J. Fox, among others.