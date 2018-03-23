New York firefighter killed battling 5-alarm fire on movie set

NEW YORK — The New York Fire Department confirmed that a firefighter was killed while fighting a 5-alarm fire in Manhattan. The New York Post reports the fire happened on the set of a new Bruce Willis movie.

FDNY says that Michael R. Davidson was 37-years-old, and had served the company for 15 years. He was cited for bravery on four separate occasions. He leaves behind a wife, and four children.

Davidson was critically injured while fighting the fire, and he was rushed to Harlem Hospital where he sadly died of his injuries.

The press secretary for Mayor De Blausio also tweeted about the news:

This is an awful night. We’ve lost an NYC firefighter. Public briefing shortly at Harlem Hospital. Sick to my stomach. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 23, 2018

You haven’t heard a scream until you’ve heard the scream of a mother who’s seen her son give his life to protect us. https://t.co/2WBFRbRdeq — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 23, 2018

It is with deep regret that FDNY announces the death of Firefighter Michael R. Davidson. Read more: https://t.co/TCJoYSHksU pic.twitter.com/zJWvSIaPjH — FDNY (@FDNY) March 23, 2018