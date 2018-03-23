Partly cloudy Saturday with temps in the mid-40s; Tracking morning showers Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next few days look quiet, for the most part. Highs will be in the 40s through the weekend.

Our relatively tranquil stretch of weather will continue into next week.

One thing to watch for is a storm far off the coast around the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame. As of right now, it’s about 500 miles out to sea, and we’re hoping it stays out there. If anything changes we will of course let you know. With that storm likely missing us, temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week, possibly to the 60 degree range by the end of the week!

BUT that doesn’t mean we’re done with a winter chill. Some of our long-range guidance has the NAO going negative again early April which means cold weather could be lurking on the horizon again. It’s looks like we’re going to have a slow start to spring this year.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a chance for a light isolated snow shower. Low: Low 30's

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance early snow showers. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mild, chance shower. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Near 60.

