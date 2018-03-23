× PD: Man arrested after refusing to leave Watertown school property

WATERTOWN — Police said Andrey Korneyev, 40, was arrested Friday after refusing to leave a school property.

Watertown police said around 7:40 a.m., they responded to Watertown High School on reports of an unwanted party at the school.

“At the time that students were arriving to school,” Watertown police said. “A teacher had observed a suspicious male (Korneyev) wearing camouflaged pants walking out of the woods on the west side of the school.”

Watertown police said the teacher saw Korneyev looking in the windows of the school. A school administrator then approached Korneyev in the parking lot and told him to leave.

Korneyev, according to Watertown police, did not leave but instead sat on a stone wall and told the administrator “what are you going to do about it?”

“Administrators notified the police as soon as Korneyev was observed on the property and closely monitored him after he did not leave,” Watertown police said. “When officer’s sirens were heard in the area, Korneyev started to walk away from the school still being monitored by the administrators.”

Korneyev told police he was walking through a path and didn’t know that the building was a school.

Korneyev was arrested following an investigation and charged with breach of peace, loitering on school grounds and criminal trespass. Korneyev was held for

court arraignment on a $25,000 bond and appeared in court shortly after.

“No weapons were found on Korneyev or in the area,” Watertown police said. “No threats were made against any students or staff member. The school was not put into lock down as student arrival was ongoing and the subject was contained by administrators.”

Watertown police said administrators notified parents/guardians of the incident. Korneyev is currently on probation for a conviction for arson in the second degree in regards to an incident at a church in Waterbury in 2014, according to police.

No other details were released.