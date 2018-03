HARTFORD — Here’s a great reason to adopt a puppy – it is National Puppy Day!

The day brings awareness to the need for homes for orphaned puppies and educates people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country. We want to see your puppies! If you’re looking for a furry friend of your own.

You can email us at share61@fox61.com, tag us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #SHARE61, or send them through the FOX61 app or you can submit them below!