WATCH LIVE: UConn Huskies to introduce Hurley as new head hoops coach

STORRS — University of Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley will be the next coach of the UConn Huskies Men’s Basketball team. Hurley replaces Kevin Ollie.

Hurley will be introduced at a press conference Friday at 1 p.m. Hurley and the university have agreed to a six-year deal, with a compensation of $2.75 million in the first season.

“We are thrilled to name Dan Hurley as our next coach,” said UConn President Susan Herbst in a statement. “I never doubted for a moment that UConn would be able to attract a coach of Dan’s talent. He understands UConn, student-athletes at this level, and college basketball in the Northeast. I know our entire community will be delighted to welcome Dan, Andrea and their family to UConn.”

“I am honored and excited to become the head coach of the UConn men’s basketball program and I would like to thank President Herbst and David Benedict for this tremendous opportunity,” Hurley said. “This program, which is part of one of the top public universities in the country, has a championship history and wonderful support from a passionate fan base. I look forward to continuing this proud tradition.”

On March 10, UConn terminated the contract of men’s basketball coach Ollie for ‘just cause.” After winning an NCAA championship in his first year, Ollie’s teams have struggled, with back-to-back losing seasons the past two years. Jim Calhoun, who coached the Huskies from 1986 to 2012, only had one season (1986-87) where his team had a losing record.

Ollie was in the second year of a five-year $17.9-million contract that can be voided for “just cause.” He signed the contract amid reports he was a candidate for several NBA jobs. Ollie has disputed the reason for termination and a hearing must be held to determine the settlement of the contract. It’s unclear if that hearing has been held, but it must take place within 15 days of the termination.

Michael Bailey of the American Assoc of University Professors said in a statement, “The UCONN administration hired Kevin Ollie as an Assistant Coach of Men’s Basketball in July 2010. With that hiring, Kevin became a member of the University of Connecticut-American Association of University Professors (UConn-AAUP). As a member of UConn-AAUP, Kevin is entitled to the negotiated rights and protections as any other member of that union, including due process protection in terminations for just cause. Kevin is working through that process at this time. The reported hiring of Dan Hurley does not impact Coach Ollie’s rights as stated in the collective bargaining agreement.”

Tom Moore, a former UConn assistant, is coming with Hurley. Following UConn , Moore was head coach at Quinnipiac. He was with Hurley this past season at Rhode Island.