Woman bumped from overbooked United flight walks away with $10K

A United Airlines passenger received a travel voucher worth a staggering $10,000 when she walked away from the flight she was bumped from, according to the Daily Mail.

Allison Preiss, a D.C. area managing director of communications, tweeted about the lucrative deboarding experience on Thursday from the Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

.@united offering $1K in travel credit for an oversold flight. If nobody bites, they will kick off the lowest fare passenger by pulling them out of the boarding line. For a flight that THEY oversold. Unreal. — Allison Preiss (@allisonmpreiss) March 22, 2018

‘United is offering $1K in travel credit for an oversold flight. If nobody bites, they will kick off the lowest fare passenger by pulling them out of the boarding line. For a flight that THEY oversold. Unreal,’ she said before later tweeting that she was the lowest.

