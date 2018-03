BRIDGEPORT — Firefighters were called to a fire in the 200 block of Federal Street just before 11:30 this morning. The fire quickly went to a 2nd and then a 3rd alarm as heavy fire erupted from the second floor of the 2-family home.

No injuries have been reported, but two families are reported to have been displaced by the fire.

Details are still coming in and the cause is under investigation. We’ll have more on this story tonight on the FOX61 News at 10 & 11.