Columbia man arrested after allegedly trying to rob a Dunkin' Donuts

COLUMBIA — A man is in police custody following an alleged robbery at local Dunkin’ Donuts early Saturday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., State Troopers responded to a call of a robbery at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 6. A store employee told police that Wayne Squier, 35, entered the store and selected some items.

Squier approached the counter and took out money to pay for his items as the employee opened the cash register. The employee told police that Squier walked behind the counter, pushed the employee out-of-the-way, and grabbed the money.

A State trooper was in the parking lot when they saw Squier running out of the building with another store employee chasing him. The Trooper then chased Squire and was arrested.

Squire was charged with robbery in the third degree, larceny in the sixth degree, breach of peace in the second degree, interfering, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is schedule to appear in court March 26.