Groton police investigate untimely death

GROTON — Police are investigating an untimely death from Friday morning that happened at a Ramada Inn.

At 7:24 a.m. police responded to the Inn on calls of a person not breathing. Officers and EMS found the woman and was declared dead at the scene by EMS workers.

Police are investigating the case as an untimely death and are being assisted by State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the New London State’s Attorney’s Office.

The woman has been identified as Jonelle Quamme, 31 of Groton. An examination was conduct almost immediately but the cause and manner of death are “pending further studies”.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Groton Town Police at (860)441-6712.