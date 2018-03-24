Protests against gun violence planned for Connecticut cities

HARTFORD, Conn. — Demonstrations against gun violence are planned in towns and cities across Connecticut this weekend as part of rallies inspired by high school students in Parkland, Florida.

Marches are taking place in Connecticut cities including Hartford, Stamford and Guilford. Others are planned for Old Saybrook, East Haddam, West Hartford, Shelton, Roxbury, Kent and Enfield.

A rally Saturday in Washington, D.C., is being anchored by students from Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in a Valentine’s Day shooting. Hundreds of other marches set for cities across the globe.