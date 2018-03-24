× State Police investigating a suspicious death in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM — State Troopers are investigating a suspicious death in a East Haddam neighborhood that happened Friday night.

Police said they responded to North Moodus Road around 5:20 p.m. Detectives from Eastern Major Crime also responded and have taken charge of the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine the cause and manner of the death.

The name of the deceased has not been released. Police said that there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.