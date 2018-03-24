Sun & clouds today; scattered snow showers early Sunday; big warm-up next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most of the weekend looks quiet and cool with highs in the 40s. There is a chance for a sprinkle late this afternoon; however, it will be mostly dry with passing clouds. A back door cold front will touch off a few Sunday morning snow showers that will move through between 5 AM and 10 AM. This could be just enough to coat the ground in spots so don't be surprised if you wake up to a touch of white.

Then FINALLY some signs of spring in the 7 day forecast! Temperatures will slowly start to warm up next week with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday then 60s THURSDAY!

The next storm is possible later next week and it looks like rain (which will be nice for a change).

The warm-up may not last too long. While March may end like a lamb, some of our long-range guidance has cold weather could be lurking on the horizon heading into April. Overall, it looks like a slow start to spring this year.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for late-day sprinkle/flurry. High: mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for a few snow showers toward the pre-dawn hours. Low: 28-35.

SUNDAY: Chance early snow showers (5 AM - 10 AM). A quick coating is possible. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mild, chance late shower. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Near 60.

FRIDAY: Chance rain. High: 50s.

