HARTFORD, Conn. — A rally against gun violence took place in Hartford Saturday and other cities nationwide.

The rallies were inspired by high school students in Parkland, Florida shooting where 17 people were killed.

Hundreds of sister marches took place across the country and around the world as students, teachers, parents and survivors of school shootings take their defiant message against gun violence to the seats of power.

