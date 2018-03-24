× UConn Huskies advance to the Elite Eight following win over Duke

ALBANY — The UConn Huskies are advancing to the Elite Eight after defeating Duke, 59-72 Saturday afternoon.

The top-seeded Huskies held a 40-20 lead heading into the half and never looked back. Four Huskies finished in double figures.

Huskies’ senior Gabby Williams scored 15 points along with 7 rebounds and 6 assists; junior Katie Lou Samuelson added 15 points; senior Kia Nurse finished with 10 points; junior Napheesa Collier finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT UP

UConn vs. South Carolina 7 p.m. Monday.

FOX61 will have a full recap of this game tonight on the FOX61 News at 10 and 11.