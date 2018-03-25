× Berlin Boy Scout troop holds breakfast fundraiser

BERLIN – A local fundraiser is helping boys scout not only raise money but pick up some skills along the way.

Boys scout troop 256 invited community members to an all you can eat pancake breakfast Sunday for $8.

The money raised is expected to help the troop with summer camp expenses, uniforms, monthly camping expenses and more. Treasurer for the troop Len Carlson says this is one of their big fundraisers they do each year. He says it also gives the boys an opportunity to be hands on with the effort, “They learn how to organize themselves, take care of the tables, wait on people, be courteous respectful. It really has a tremendous influence on the boys.”

The breakfast was a one day event but Carlson says they are planning another fundraiser in the fall.