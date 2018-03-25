× Dept. of Corrections investigating inmate death

NEWTOWN — The Department of Correction and the Connecticut State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown.

About 11:05 a.m. on Sunday, inmate Jallen Jones required treatment in the infirmary which has the resources to provide emergency mental health services

Officials said as he was being moved Jones “became non-compliant and combative with staff and then became non-responsive. Life saving measures were immediately initiated and Jones was transported via ambulance to a community hospital where he was declared deceased at approximately 12:25 p.m. ”

“The death of an individual under the care and custody of the Department of Correction is a very serious matter and we are fully committed to cooperating with external law enforcement. There are no immediate indications suggesting that excessive force was utilized. However, we are in the infancy stage of an active investigation and will respond swiftly and accordingly to any determinations contrary to the initial findings presented,” said Commissioner Semple in a statement.

Jallen Jones, 31, of Atlanta Georgia, was serving a ten year sentence for Robbery 1st degree. He had been incarcerated since 9/12/2014.

The Chief State’s Attorney is involved with the case. The exact manner and cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.