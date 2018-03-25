Early snow showers, blustery and chilly today; big warm-up this week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Be prepared for a few morning snow showers that could pop up in the hills thanks to a back door cold front moving in. This could be just enough to coat the ground in spots so don't be surprised when you wake up to see a touch of white, but overall, your day should not be impacted by this.

Then FINALLY some signs of spring in the 7 day forecast! Temperatures will slowly start to warm up next week with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday then 60s THURSDAY! There could be a few showers early Thursday morning, but the real rain comes Friday and possibly into the first part of the weekend. Thankfully, this next storm will be all rain, although it could be pretty soggy out there.

The warm-up may not last too long. While March may end like a lamb, some of our long-range guidance has cold weather could be lurking on the horizon heading into April. Overall, it looks like a slow start to spring this year.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Chance early snow showers this morning. A quick coating is possible. Then a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mild, chance late shower. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High: 60-65.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50s

