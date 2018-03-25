× Fairfield Police warn of attacking hawks

FAIRFIELD — Police are warning people in one neighborhood to be eagle-eyed as they walk around… and to report it if they happen to see a hawk.

In a couple of Twitter posts Sunday morning, Fairfield police say that an Old Mill Road resident was ‘attacked’ by a hawk on about a week ago (on March 19th). They say that Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have been investigating ‘numerous incidents’ in the neighborhood, including a hawk flying in from behind and ‘targeting a person’s head’.

Police also said that the town’s Animal Control Office will be patrolling the area on a regular basis. Anyone who wants to report a hawk sighting can call Animal Control at 203-254-4857, and anyone experiencing an attack or other incident should call the police department.