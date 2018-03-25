× Father who lost son to a gunshot is part of Guilford “March For Our Lives”

GUILFORD – The Guilford community gathered as part of the March For Our Lives movement on Saturday, showing up and walking to support stricter gun laws around the country. One of the people speaking out was Michael Song, the father of 15-year-old Ethan Song who was shot and killed back in January.

The investigation into Ethan’s death is still ongoing, preventing Michael from commenting about it. But he said that this fire that was alive inside of him will continue to burn until he can make a change. Michael said he has turned his tragedy into triumph and is now an advocate for changing gun legislation. At the end of the walk, Michael went up on stage and sang his own version of John Lennon’s song “Imagine”.

Over 800 marches were held on Saturday as part of the movement spearheaded by students who survived the deadly shooting in Parkland Florida on Valentine’s Day.