Airbnb suspends candidate's listing for governor's mansion

HARTFORD — A Connecticut gubernatorial candidate won’t be allowed to rent out rooms in the governor’s mansion, unless he wins the election.

Airbnb has pulled a listing placed by Democrat Mark Stewart Greenstein, who was offering rooms in the 19-room Governor’s Residence for $200 a night starting in Jan. 2019. The ad said the rentals would be contingent on Greenstein winning the November election.

Airbnb says the listing did not meet its community standards.

Greenstein, who has never held public office, is part of a field of more than two dozen candidates. He is running on a platform that includes bringing an NHL hockey team back to Hartford.

Greenstein, who is single, says he would rent an apartment rather than live in the 15,000-square foot mansion, which was built in 1909.