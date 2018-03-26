× Cheshire police arrest 4 in connection with vehicle break ins

CHESHIRE — Police arrested four people Sunday in connection with car break-ins.

On Sunday morning, police were called the area of Cedar Lane near Flagler Ave for a report of a person, wearing a red sweatshirt, going through a vehicle in a driveway. The said the same suspect got into a parked, dark colored SUV, and that SUV left the area on Cedar La travelling towards Highland Ave.

Police saw the SUV leaving the area of Cedar Lane and stopped it. The occupants were arrested on charges of larceny in the 4th degree and credit card theft.

Ashanti Carr, 22, of New Haven

Dimitria Woods, 19, West Haven

John Pope, 19, of Hamden

Dajon Brown, 18, New Haven

All four individuals were processed and released on a $2,500 bond. They are each scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on April 9th.