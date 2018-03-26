Fairfield residents warned about hawk attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Folks in Fairfield know all about hawks.

“In 2012 we had the problem happen," said Fairfield Police Chief, Gary MacNamara. "It occurred over a period of time where neighbors were being attacked."

2012 was when the hawk problem started, but far from when it ended.

“In 2016 it also occurred," said MacNamara. "Now, we find ourselves again where a woman in her backyard was attacked by a hawk.”

That woman suffered minor injuries but police want it to serve as a warning.

"Significant enough that it is a concern," said MacNamara. "I mean it is scary."

Police said a hawk has been attacking people in the area near Mill Hollow Park, which has prompted animal control, as well as the state to get involved.

“It’s scary that they can come in swoop from behind, and attack you without you even seeing them," said MacNamara.

Kathleen Van Der Aue, a self-proclaimed life long birder, and vice chairman of the Connecticut Audubon Society, said though it can be cause for concern, it is something that is happening for a reason.

“They must be defending some territorial area where they have their nest or are planning their nest,” said Van Der Aue.

Now, with spring in full swing, it is imperative for residents to remain vigilant.

“There is a public safety issue obviously but I mean my heart is always with the birds," said Van Der Aue. “If you are walking, wear a hat, carry a balloon!”

Police said they are hopeful that they can address the issue in the near future.

"This is a unique situation, its occurred in this neighborhood three times over the last several years, so for whatever reason the birds come back to this area," said MacNamara. "So, we really want to just capture them, and relocate them to a different area, and hopefully that will change the behavior.”

Fairfield Police Department encourage those who go outside in the area to carry something that may be used to distract the birds. Those who see a hawk should contact animal control, or Fairfield Police Department.

41.140836 -73.261261