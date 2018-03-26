× Federal Trade Commission confirms investigation into Facebook

WASHINGTON DC — Facebook’s shares have plummeted after the Federal Trade Commission confirmed they are investigating the company.

The news comes after Cambridge Analytica scandal erupted.

The data firm, which has ties to President Donald Trump’s campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

Facebook says the data was initially collected by a professor for academic purposes in line with its rules. The information was later transferred to third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, in violation of Facebook’s policies, Facebook has said.

Zuckerberg broke his silence on the issue earlier Wednesday with a post on his personal Facebook page laying out a series of steps the company would take to better protect user data. But that wasn’t enough to appease lawmakers.

“The steps Facebook has laid out to protect its users are a start but Zuckerberg still needs to come testify,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, wrote on Twitter Wednesday. She also urged the company to support new regulation around online advertising disclosures.

In the interview with CNN, Zuckerberg suggested the question was not whether Facebook should be regulated so much as how best to do it.

“I’m not sure we shouldn’t be regulated,” Zuckerberg said. “There are things like ad transparency regulation that I would love to see.”

