FOX61 Family First: Yale-New Haven Hospital’s new neonatal wing

NEW HAVEN -- At Yale New Haven Hospital, their new baby is helping new babies.

FOX61's Matt Scott was given an all-access tour of the new neonatal wing, which has been open in New Haven for a few weeks now, and is the first of it’s kind in the United States.

The wing is a two floor facility designed to keep new families together as much as possible starting with the first moment of a child’s life. If a newborn needs extra help and is admitted into the NICU, often that child is secluded from the family.

But, that's not the case in this new wing where surgeries can be performed right in the room, and parents can sleep in comfort with an isolette next to them.

The bigger rooms are built with a family in mind. They hope is that the family bond can be built with all newborns , healthy babies, and babies on the road to getting healthy.