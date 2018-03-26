Gov. Malloy sticking with McDonald, despite lack of GOP support; Sen. Fasano responds

HARTFORD — Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said he’s not withdrawing his nominee for chief justice of Connecticut’s highest court, despite being informed there will be no Republican support for Associate Justice Andrew McDonald in the state Senate.

The governor said Monday he was informed that no GOP senators will vote Tuesday for his nominee.

Malloy said Republicans “should be held accountable” for voting as a block against McDonald, who has been endorsed by various law schools and legal scholars. If confirmed, Malloy said McDonald would be the first gay chief justice of a state supreme court in the U.S.

McDonald’s nomination recently cleared the House of Representatives on a 75-74 vote. In the Senate, there are an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. But one Democrat is recusing herself, requiring GOP support.

“This afternoon, Senator Fasano informed me that the Senate Republicans plan to vote as a block against the nomination of Andrew McDonald to serve as the next Chief Justice of our Supreme Court,” Gov. Malloy said. “I’d like to make three points before taking your questions.”

You can read Malloy’s full statement here.

Gov. Malloy added, “First, I’ve said this numerous times before, but I think it bears repeating – I will not pull Justice McDonald’s nomination. I think he deserves a vote, and it my understanding from Sen. Looney that he will get one. He is extremely well qualified to not only sit on the Supreme Court, but to serve as Chief Justice.”

Senator Len Fasano responds: