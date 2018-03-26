× Jepsen endorses Lamont in Governor’s race

HARTFORD — Attorney General George Jepsen has endorsed Ned Lamont in the race for governor.

Jepsen, who is not running for reelection, said, “Of all the Democratic candidates, Ned is the only one who can win the November general election. Ned carries a real understanding of the policy issues facing our state; he is thoughtful, practical, and brings a diversity of public and private sector experience to the table. I know him as a man of integrity who will not shy away from standing for what is right. Finally, and most importantly, at this critical juncture for our state, Ned will not hesitate to make the hard but necessary choices for Connecticut.”

Lamont unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate as the endorsed Democratic candidate in 2006 against U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman. He ran for governor in 2010 as well.

