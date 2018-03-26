× Officials investigate Middletown fire that left 2 firefighters injured

MIDDLETOWN — A fire in Middletown left two firefighers injured, and taken to the hospital.

The fire broke out around 12:45 a.m. Monday at 8 Millbrook Road. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke, but the fire was put out fairly quick.

However, during the search of the house, two South District firefighters were injured. One had fallen through the fllow, and was taken to Hartford Hospital. Another firefighter was also injured, and was taken to Middlsex Hospital. Michawl Howley, the South District Fire Chief, says that both of firefighters will be okay.

Both the South District fire marshal, and the state police fire marshal are investigating the fire.

There was one person home during the fire, but it’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries to that person.