× Preliminary report for NY helicopter crash released

NEW YORK — The National Transportation Safety Board has released the preliminary report on the crash of a helicopter earlier in the month.

Five people died after the helicopter they were passengers on went down March 11 in New York’s East River.

Three of the passengers had been taken to hospital with critical injuries after surviving the crash. Two others were killed in the crash.

A sixth person, the pilot, was able to free himself and was rescued.

Officials said, “The preliminary report summarizes the preflight activities, passenger briefing and the sequence of events leading up to the accident as described by the pilot during a post-accident interview.”

The preliminary report is available online here.