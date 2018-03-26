Spring has arrived for the week, warmer, sunny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure from eastern Canada will drift over the area for the next couple of day that will deliver plenty of sunshine and a warming trend for this last full week of March.

FINALLY some signs of spring is in the 7 day forecast! Temperatures will slowly start to warm up this week with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday then 60s THURSDAY! There could be a few showers early Thursday morning, but the real rain comes Friday and possibly into the first part of the weekend. Thankfully, this next storm will be all rain, although it could be pretty soggy out there.

The warm-up may not last too long. While March may end like a lamb, some of our long-range guidance has cold weather could be lurking on the horizon heading into April. Overall, it looks like a slow start to spring this year.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45-50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Mild, chance for a late shower. High: Low-mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High: 60-65.

FRIDAY: Chance for rain. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny, brisk & chilly. High: 50s

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.