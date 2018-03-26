× Teacher allegedly performed oral sex on 13-year-old in school

ARIZONA — A sixth grade teacher in Arizona has been accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student and performing oral sex on him in a classroom.

She allegedly told the student she wanted him “every day with no time limit,” according to the New York Post.

Brittany Zamora, a 27-year-old teacher at Las Brisas Academy Elementary School in Goodyear, allegedly had sex with the 13-year-old student three times and also performed oral sex on him in her car during encounters from Feb. 1 though March 8th, according to court records obtained by the Arizona Republic

Zamora and the teen also exchanged naked photos. He told the police their relationship started when the married teacher began “flirting” with him in a classroom chat group. She continued to send the teen a nude picture of herself and another scantily clad in lingerie.

The New York Post said during one correspondence, the teen told Zamora he wanted to have sex with her again.

“I know baby!” Zamora responded. “I want you every day with no time limit.”

In another message, obtained by court records, Zamora said: “If I could quit my job and (have sex with) you all day long, I would.”

Zamora was arrested last week after the teen’s parents found text messages indicating a sexual relationship between the pair on the teens phone.

Zamora was taken into custody Thursday on one count of obscene material transmission to a minor. A court commissioner then found probable cause to hold her on suspicion of eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation, and one count of transmitting obscene material.

A second student has also told police he saw Zamora and the 13-year-old student having sex and that Zamora also sent a second student naked photos of herself, according to the New York Post.