WATCH: Mom crashes car to prove to kids God is real

GEORGIA — Bakari Warren, 25, is facing criminal charges after police said she accelerated and crashed her vehicle into a pole while driving with her kids in order to prove to them that God is real, according to the New York Post.

Warren told police she intentionally hit the concrete pole Wednesday morning to show her children that God would protect them.

According to the New York Post, her children, ages 5 and 7, were not injured in the accident and verified their mom’s story to the officers at the scene.

Warren’s daughter reportedly told police “her eyes was closed and she was saying blah, blah, blah, ‘I love God’.” Her daughter also stated, “She didn’t want us to just have a car accident. She wanted us to know that God is real.”

Warren was arrested and charged with child cruelty and was given a $22,000 bond.

The New York Post said her children were placed in the custody of their grandparents.