Woman ‘marries’ 100-year-old tree for one particular reason

According to the New York Post, Karen Cooper married a century-old tree in order to save it from being cut down. Karen Cooper exchanged vows to protect the tree that had been on the city’s schedule to cut down.

According to the New York Post, Cooper said she was inspired to put down roots with the ficus by news stories of women marrying trees in Mexico to protest deforestation.

“So I saw that and I thought, ‘Oh, we should marry the ficus tree’ — kind of giggle, giggle — but everyone said it’s a really good idea, so I said, ‘OK, let’s do it,’” she told the paper. “If they cut down this tree, I’m going to be a widow,” said Cooper.