Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

We were doing some spring clean up on our lawn when a dog from our neighborhood got loose and attacked our dog. In the process of breaking them up,

my 9 year old son got bit as well.

The neighbors feel terrible, but since our dog was in our invisible fenced in yard, I don't think we should be responsible for the vet/doctor bills and my son is still upset about it!

Any advice would be appreciated,

Alice R