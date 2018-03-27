× Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Bloomfield business

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield Police Department said a bomb threat at Jacob’s Vehicle Systems at 22 East Dudley Town Road, prompted an evacuation Tuesday afternoon.

Bloomfield police said the call came in around 2:40 p.m.

“As a precaution, officers notified the Capitol Region Education Council, CREC, Academy of Aerospace & Engineering Elementary School located at 1289 Blue Hills Avenue, was advised to secure the children and employees as the initial investigation and evacuation of Jacobs Manufacturing was taking place,” Bloomfield police said.

No devices or suspicious packages were found, said Bloomfield police.

Bloomfield Police Department along with Connecticut State Police and Windsor Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Bloomfield Police Department at (860)-242-5501.