Branford police arrest two juveniles after they crash stolen car into police cruiser

BRANFORD — Two juveniles are in custody after they stole a car, then crashed it into a police cruiser.

The police officer suffered minor injuries from the crash.

One juvenile was taken to the hospital after he was captured by State Police K9’s, and police say one of the juveniles was a repeat offender.

Branford police urge residents to not leave their keys in their car.