Couple married 63 years dies within minutes of each other

NAMPA, ID — An Idaho couple married for 63 years died at their home within minutes of each other last week.

Edna Huntley, 81, passed away in her sleep on the evening of March 20. Less than an hour later, her husband, Bob Huntley, 83, died too.

Earlier this year, Edna was diagnosed with cancer and Bob had been suffering from dementia for some time, according to the Idaho Press-Tribune.

Recently Edna reportedly told a friend, “When one of us dies, (we’re) going to wrap the hand of the other and take them along.”

“And that happened,” their son, Kenneth Huntley, told the newspaper. “We’re very grateful it happened this way.”

Ammon Tunnell, a grandson, said the success of his grandparents marriage was an inspiration to everyone who knew them, adding, “We saw what love really is.”

Bob and Edna are survived by their five children — three daughters, two sons, 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.