Death of East Haddam woman ruled as homicide

EAST HADDAM — State police said a death Friday in an East Haddam neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.

Officials said Sandra Kalosky, 56, was found dead in her home at 206 N. Moodus Rd.

Police said they responded to around 5:20 p.m. Friday. Detectives from Eastern Major Crime also responded and have taken charge of the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide on Tuesday.

Police said that there is no threat to the public.

The incident remains under investigation.

