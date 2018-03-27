× Ex Fairfield officer pleads guilty to reduced charges in evidence room theft

BRIDGEPORT — A former Connecticut narcotics detective charged with stealing drugs from the department’s evidence room for personal use has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

The Connecticut Post reports that former Fairfield Detective Stephen Rilling pleaded guilty last week to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of computer crime. He received a one-year sentence suspended with three years’ probation.

Rilling is the son of Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling.

The mayor said Monday his son has not received any special treatment.

Police previously said the younger Rilling took heroin, OxyContin pills and cocaine from the evidence room, saying he needed to have the drugs tested.

Rilling’s lawyer, John Gulash, said his client feels “deep remorse” for his actions.