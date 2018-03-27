× Farmington police investigating serious motor vehicle accident

FARMINGTON — Police are investigation a serious motor vehicle accident in Farmington Tuesday night.

Farmington Police Department, along with fire and EMS, responded to the intersection of Rt.177 and Morea Road for a vehicle crash with injuries between a motor vehicle and a bicycle.

“The adult bicyclist sustained life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Hospital on Hartford,” said Farmington police. “The operator of the vehicle was not injured.”

If anyone has any information on this accident, you are asked to contact Farmington Police Detective Hughes at 860-675-2461.

At this time, Route 177 is closed between Route 6 and Morea/Meadow Roads (hard closure at Morea Road). Morea Road and Meadow Road are closed at Route 177.

Motorists are urged to use New Britain Avenue and Coppermine Road as alternate routes. No other information is available at this time. Updates will be forwarded as information becomes available.

NEW DETAILS: #Farmington PD on scene says they’re investigating a serious motor vehicle accident. PD PIO should be releasing more to media @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/q65ioOmxHK — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 28, 2018

#BREAKING large #Farmington PD + FD presence at Meadow rd/Plainville Ave intersection. Can see damaged bike on ground w/police tape surrounding it @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/pn5eQrpkR7 https://t.co/9tPoEeYW05 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 28, 2018

